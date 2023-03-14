Cuba Attends Information Society Summit





Havana, March 13 (ACN) Cuba is taking part at the Forum of the Information Society Summit, underway in Geneva till Friday.



The Cuban delegation to the event is headed by Wilfredo Gonzalez, first deputy Communication minister and also includes the island’s ambassador to Geneva Juan Quintanilla, the general director of Computer and Electronics Clubs Jose Carlos Cruz and officials from several ministries, according to PL news agency.



The forum promotes the exchange of information, the creation of knowledge and best practices, the identification of emerging trends and the setting up of associations based on the unfolding of information and knowledge societies, according to the website of the Cuban Communications Ministry.



Cuba will be acknowledged for its projects known as “Joven Club Movil Ecologico” (Ecological Mobile Cyber Club) and “La Papelera” an online cultural magazine. The first project aims at the development of technological and cyber culture in communications by spreading a network of technological centers offering information services and connectivity from an environmental view.



The “Joven Club Movil Ecologico” also promotes the access of children and adolescents to new technologies and the empowerment of women in using ICT for their local sustainable development projects with the inclusion of physically challenged persons and senior citizens.



Meanwhile, “La Papeleta” is a national publication promoting cultural artistic activity, music, dance, theater and also allows on-line bookings to attend these performances.