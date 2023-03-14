Cuba Reiterates its Willingness to Enhance Relations with the Holy See





Havana, March 13 (ACN) Cuba reiterated on Monday its willingness to strengthen relations with the Holy See on the occasion of the 10th Pontificate of Pope Francis.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry congratulated the Holy Father who, on March 13, 2013 made history after becoming the first Latin American heading the Catholic Church since the 8th Century.



According to Vatican News, the Pople said on Monday that the world needs peace and he mentioned three words related to his dreams about the church, the world and humanity: Fraternity, Cry and Smile.



Human fraternity, we all are human, let’s rebuild fraternity. Learning to not be afraid of crying and smiling. When a person is not afraid of crying and smiling, that person has his feet on the ground and his glance on the future horizon. If you forget to cry, something is wrong. And if you forget to smile, something is still worse, he said.