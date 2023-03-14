Cuba Presents at UN Successful Fight against Narcotic Drugs





Havana, March 13 (ACN) Cuban deputy Justice Minister Pilar Varona presented the island’s successful experience in the fight against illegal drugs during the 66 session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) underway in Austria.



The Cuban delegation to the forum affirmed that the island maintains zero tolerance policy with respect to the drug traffic and consumption, according to the Cuban Justice Ministry’s Twitter account, which also refers to the denunciation by the Cuban representatives of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The Commission on Narcotic Drugs was set up in 1946 and its annual meetings consider and adopt decisions and address budgetary and administrative issue as leading body of the UN Drugs Control Program.