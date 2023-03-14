Cuba and World Food Program to Strengthen Cooperation





Havana, March 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and World Food Program (WFP) representative here Henri Labande reiterated their willingness to keep strengthening relations and expand bilateral cooperation.



During a meeting Monday in Havana, the Cuban minister thanked the WFP contribution to emergency and recovery actions in the aftermath of the ravaging passage by hurricane Ian last September on the western section of the island.



The World Food Program is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize; it provides food assistance to favor a path towards peace, stability and prosperity for the people recovering from conflicts, disasters and the impact of climate change.



El PMA es la organización humanitaria más grande del mundo, ganadora del Premio Nobel de la Paz en 2020, y utiliza asistencia alimentaria para crear un camino hacia la paz, la estabilidad y la prosperidad para las personas que se recuperan de conflictos, desastres y el impacto del cambio climático.



Cuba-WFP collaboration began in 1963 with an emergency operation to assist Cubans affected by the passage of hurricane Flora.