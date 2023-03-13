Cuba opens its first edition of Master in Judicial Law





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) In the framework of the 50th anniversary of the Court System, the first edition of the Master's Degree in Judicial Law was opened today at the Aula Magna of the University of Havana (UH).



Andry Matilla Correa, dean of the Faculty of Law of that university, explained that this is an unprecedented program in terms of its content, which aims to strengthen the resources of jurisdictional activity and deepen the training from the specific viewpoint of the judge.



This first edition has the participation of 42 students from all the provinces of the country, 35 who are practicing judges and seven as professors, he added.



He also pointed out that the faculty includes distinguished professors from the Universidad de Oriente, Camagüey, the Universidad Central Marta Abreu de Las Villas and the UH itself, among other institutions of higher learning.



For his part, Ruben Remigio Ferro, president of the People's Supreme Court, said that the Master's program, which lasts more than 10 months, was the result of a partnership between the universities and the Court System.

This postgraduate study will also promote the use of science and innovation in the search for solutions to problems generated in the judicial performance, the results of which contribute to the management of the courts.