Cuba pays tribute to heroes of March 13





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) With wreaths of flowers from Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Federation of University Students (FEU) paid tribute today to the heroes of the actions of March 13, 1957.



During the main ceremony for the 66th anniversary of the date, which was attended by deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, they remembered the young participants in that deed, considered the result of the genuine response of a mass that understood that the force of arms would be the fairest trench to the true sovereignty.



Julio Emilio Morejon Perez, national president of the FEU, emphasized that March 13, 1957 was an epic action and represented the high degree of maturity reached by the student organization in the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.



He expressed that the assault to the Presidential Palace and the seizure of Radio Reloj were not isolated events, but the culmination of the actions of the Cuban university youth that took importance in the struggle for national sovereignty.



At the corner of 27th and L in Vedado, the place where university leader Jose Antonio Echeverria fell, -where he is remembered with a commemorative plaque-, homage was paid to the founder of the University Student Directorate.



The ceremony was also attended by Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of the Department of Attention to the Social Sector; Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League, and Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, Minister of Higher Education.