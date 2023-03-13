International Colloquium Patria starts its debates in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) With the participation of 58 foreign guests and more than a hundred specialists from the national media, the 2nd edition of the International Colloquium Patria began today in Havana.



The event, which will be held until tomorrow at the Che Guevara Hall of Casa de las Americas, will focus its attention on misinformation, hate speeches and digital blockades, results of the aggressive policy of U.S. imperialism against Cuba and the progressive forces of the world.



In his opening remarks, Abel Prieto Jimenez, president of the cultural institution, reflected on the challenges of the left in the scenarios of the infocommunication battle and media war, as well as the strategies for the articulation of ideas and social projects with common objectives.



Prieto Jimenez expressed his concern about the growing advance of fascist and reactionary positions in the consciences of individuals, driven by campaigns to manipulate public opinion and emotions.



Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, president of the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC by its Spanish acronym), defended the need for the meeting as a space to create a new type of political concertation to unite causes against hegemonic powers.



Rosa Miriam Elizalde, first vice president of UPEC, highlighted the concept of the Colloquium as an environment to find common lines of political and ideological militancy.



The opening of the event was attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC); Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the CCPCC Secretariat and head of the Ideological Department; and Alpidio Alonso Grau, Minister of Culture, and other authorities of the political organization and prominent intellectuals.