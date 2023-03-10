Enjoy Travel Group Announces New Havana-Barcelona Air Connection





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Enjoy Travel Group Company announced the opening next mont of a new air connection between the Spanish city of Barcelona and Havana, which will increase tourist links between Cuba and Spain.



During a ceremony in Barcelona, the group launched the initiative and a booking platform known as Enjoy Pro, exclusive for tour-operators and travel agencies.



Company president Jordi Ballbe told PL news agency that his entity is ready to grow and to take the new connection to the level deserved by Havana and Barcelona.



The new air route will join direct flights between Madrid and Havana by Air Europa, Iberia, World2Fly, Iberojet and Cubana de Aviacion, plus the weekly flight to Santiago de Cuba.