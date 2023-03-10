Cuba announces international congress on children and adolescents





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The Center for Youth Studies announces the 1st International Congress on Children and Adolescents "Growing up toward the Future", to be held from May 28 to June 2, 2023, at Varadero Beach in the province of Matanzas.



Organized in the context of the World Play Day and World Children’s Day celebrations, the event seeks to share viewpoints, experiences and challenges related to the participation, care and welfare of children and adolescents through the fields of scientific work, creation and services.



The Congress will include a fair and a theoretical conference linked to enterprises that produce goods and services for children and adolescents, as well as theoretical presentations and screenings of audiovisual materials.