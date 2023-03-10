Beatriz Hernández at the service of health and the people





Parliamentarian candidate Beatriz Hernández, one of the women who promote equal rights and people’s welfare, had her first job as an IT technician in the dairy industry, but six years later she started to work in her hometown El Caney’s polyclinic as a specialist in Vectorial Surveillance and Control.



There she held various posts that involved a great deal of responsibility until she became head of that specialty in August 2018, a position she still holds.



Since 2022 she holds a degree in Hygiene and Epidemiology from the University of Medical Sciences of her province, which helped her increase the engagement of young people in vector control and the actions to tackle COVID-19.



Beatriz holds to be quite involved in community work despite the long hours that her profession and studies demand from her ever since she was appointed leader of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) in her district eight years ago, because her work in the neighborhoods to boost women’s social role, promote equity and provide guidance is her most valuable incentive, she explained.



She was elected as delegate of her municipality and, at the suggestion of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution and the FMC, she is now a candidate to the National Assembly of People's Power.



“Being a candidate together with political, intellectual and national cultural personalities and able to meet with voters makes me proud and aware of the challenge of defending our interests beyond the workplace or the neighborhood, in light of the trust that the people have placed in us,” she stressed.



With more than 55% of women and 221 grassroots delegates in its membership, the legislative body is an example of popular representativeness and prominence.