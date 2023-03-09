Díaz-Canel advocates a digital society without divides





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) At the closing session of the 2nd General Assembly of the Cuban Union of IT Technicians (UIC), the country’s youngest organization, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez advocated an emancipating knowledge society without gaps or inequalities that supports the process of building Socialism in Cuba.



Díaz-Canel, who also congratulated women on their International Day, thanked the UIC for its contributions to digital transformation and challenged its members to keep aiming for a digital society.



Mayra Arevich Marín, Minister of Communications, stressed that the UIC should strengthen unity and integration in the struggle for national sovereignty and the defense of cultural identity and referred to its role in regional development during the 2023-2028 period and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals and the future Cuban Digital Agenda.



During two days, the Assembly discussed knowledge management and innovation, international relations and relations with other organizations in the country, the use of ICTs, and training.