Cuba is suited to host Peace Talks





Havana, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuba is suited to host the third cycle of peace talks between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) Dialogue Table. Cubaminrex intervies Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, general director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba.



What does it mean that Cuba is a guarantor country of the Peace Talks between the Colombian Government and the ELN?



The Government of Colombia and the ELN have requested several countries to be at the Negotiating Table as what they have called "Guarantors", who have several functions.



What does a guarantor country do?



At the invitation of the Colombian Government and the ELN, the guarantors are physically present at the Table and make a diplomatic and political contribution to the peace-building process in Colombia, acting as depositaries or witnesses of and even signing the commitments and agreements between the parties. They host the working meetings, support the fulfillment of agreements and commitments and offer their good offices at the request of the parties in situations of controversy. They also physically accompany the ELN delegation during transfers.



Both parties asked Cuba to be a guarantor and we acceptedٙ. In fact, in the exploratory discussions at the Table, the parties said that Cuba, Norway and Venezuela, unlike other countries, remained committed in their capacity as Guarantors, despite the fact that the previous Colombian government suspended the negotiations in 2019.



For Cuba, being a Guarantor is a high responsibility and a recognition of our usual impartial, responsible, professional and discreet performance in the interest of finding a political solution to the conflict in Colombia to achieve peace.



I must point out that the first contacts between the Government of Colombia that took office in August 2022 and the ELN took place in Havana. Then there were exploratory meetings in Caracas, where the first cycle of Talks was resumed.



At that time there were three guarantor countries: Norway, Venezuela and Cuba, and two permanent companions: the Colombian Episcopal Conference and the Representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia.



In the two previous cycles, Mexico, Chile and Brazil were guarantor countries, so that there are now six of them. Besides, there is another category that the parties call the Group of Accompanying, Supporting and Cooperating Countries, which includes Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and Spain.



Will Cuba host the remainder of the Peace Talks?



Cuba has been defined as an alternative venue; there is no permanent venue for the Talks. Being a venue entails a high responsibility, which Cuba is in a position to fulfill based on its experience in other dialogues in which the parties have recognized our impartiality, discretion, professionalism and the security and hospitality offered by our country.



How does Cuba view this process?



Cuba has welcomed the progress made so far by the resumed talks, which raises hopes and provides new opportunities. The Colombian people want and deserve peace, and Cuba is deeply convinced that they will find ways to achieve it. Whatever Cuba can do to help, we will do.



The role that Cuba played and is playing in this process is based on the strictest respect for the consent and specific agreements reached between the Government of Colombia and the ELN. We will continue to support and contribute, together with the other guarantor countries, accompanying countries and other actors.



By the way, the previous Colombian Government manipulated Cuba's attitude and contribution, and did so in an ungrateful manner. Cuba complied with the agreement between the Government of Colombia and the ELN, plus six other countries, all of which signed a Protocol committing them, in the event of a suspension of the talks, to make sure that the ELN delegation could return safely to Colombia.



However, the Colombian government at the time took an unusual and politically untenable decision: it demanded that Cuba should hand over most members of the delegation so that they could be imprisoned or subjected to criminal proceedings.



Cuba refused to comply with such demands, as they were in violation of both the agreements and international practice in all dialogue processes. Here appeared the unjust interference of the United States, which used Cuba’s lawful attitude as a pretext to declare our country, arbitrarily and without foundation, as a State sponsor of terrorism. A gross lie.



In all modesty, I dare say that if Cuba had not complied with what was agreed, it would have been difficult to create all the conditions to resume the Talks. Imagine that Cuba had handed over to the former Colombian government the ELN delegation that is now in Mexico talking with the new Colombian government and will soon return to Havana! Could any country be trusted again to be a guarantor or host the Talks?