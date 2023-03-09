Foreign women diplomats visit Havana’s Capitol Building





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) On the occasion of International Women's Day, female members of the foreign diplomatic corps, along with presidents of National Assembly of the People's Power commissions and deputy ministers of foreign affairs Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo and Josefina Vidal Ferreiro visited the National Capitol Building, where they were welcomed by Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the Cuban Parliament.



Acosta Álvarez gave details about the participation of women in Cuban society and in the political system, and remarked that Cuba boasts the world’s second place in terms of women MPs (more than 50%).



On her end, Rodríguez Camejo thanked the Parliament for receiving them and praised Acosta Álvarez's presentation on the advancement of women in Cuba and their engagement in the electoral process.