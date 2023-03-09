Cuba will Host Third Round of Colombia Peace Talks





Havana, March 8 (ACN) Our government is honored to accept the official request by the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) to hold third round of peace talks in Havana, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



On his Twitter account, the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party said that it is an honor to contribute to reach the peace dreamed of for the South American nation.



Meanwhile, foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez also shared the news on his Twitter account and added that the decision ratifies what the Cuban President had said that Cuba would make all efforts to achieve peace for Colombia.

The second round of peace talks is underway in Mexico City with representatives of Cuba.



