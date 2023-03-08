Foreign Ministry mourns death of prominent Cuban diplomat





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla lamented today the death in this city, at the age of 89, of José Agustín Fernández de Cossío Rodríguez, who was founder, director and deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and sent his condolences to his family, in particular to his wife Tania and his son Carlos (current deputy foreign minister).

As part of a career at the service of his homeland, Fernández de Cossío Rodríguez took part in the underground struggle and actions against the Batista tyranny (1952-1959).



After the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, he held important positions in the Ministry of Justice, the former State Committee for Economic Cooperation and the Ministry of Tourism, and joined the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in 1963. He also served as ambassador to Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Japan, and fulfilled countless official missions in other countries.



At the time of his death, Fernández de Cossío Rodríguez worked as a professor at the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations, where he contributed with his vast experience and revolutionary commitment to the training of the new generation of Cuban diplomats.