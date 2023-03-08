Havana Zoo with no new cases of avian flu





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The National Center for Animal Health (CENASA) reports that no new positive or suspected cases of avian flu have been found in Havana Zoo, quarantined in January after the virus was detected in wild birds to prevent it from infecting other animals or even humans.



As reported by the zoo, attached to the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG), the situation is now under control and the sanitary measures will soon come to an end so that the entity can resume its services.



The said measures include the cleaning and disinfection of affected areas, the drainage of lagoons, and the protection and surveillance of susceptible animals, according to CENASA. The entity also urged professionals, technicians, breeders and people in general to heed the preventive health protocols.



Avian flu is caused by the influenza A virus, which mostly affects only birds, although some highly pathogenic strains can infect humans. According to the Pan American Health Organization, risk factors for bird-to-human transmission include plucking, handling infected poultry carcasses, touching surfaces contaminated by feces, and preparation for consumption, especially in households.