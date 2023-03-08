Cuba announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Environmental Work





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The Environment Section of the Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP) announced in this city the annual Felipe Poey Aloy Award and its Tomás Romay Distinctions, to be bestowed on relevant Cuban personalities for their lifetime achievements in the environmental field.



The announcement addresses institutions, research centers and other entities, including those engaged in journalism, according to SEAP president, ScD Silvia Miriam Pell de Río, who explained that the works in competition must stand out for their innovative contribution to environmental knowledge and to scientific-technical and socio-economic development.



The Economic Society of Friends of the Country—Cuba’s oldest NGO—was established on January 9, 1793 by an outstanding group of prominent criollos who were influenced by the ideas of the Enlightenment, including Francisco de Arango y Parreño, Tomás Romay and José Agustín Caballero.