Cuba reviews work of forwarding agencies





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, deputy prime minister of the Republic of Cuba, checked the work of the freight forwarding agencies that operate non-commercial cargo in the country and stressed the need to improve their service with a view to customer satisfaction.



To this end, he said, the state enterprises must strengthen their production linkages with the new economic actors to ensure efficiency in the shipment and distribution of goods.



It was reported that 28,770 packages reached their destination in the first week of March through a system based on an average delivery schedule of 7.2 days, despite delays caused by the low availability of fuel for distribution, although alternatives are under discussion to solve the problem.



Present at the meeting were representatives of the forwarding agencies Aerovaradero, Transcargo, Grupo Palco, Cubapack and Cubanacán Express, as well as Correos de Cuba.