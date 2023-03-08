UNDP Supports Empowerment of Cuban Women





Artemisa, March 7 (ACN) A fruit-processing project sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in this western Cuban province favors the employment and empowerment of women with a positive economic impact.



“Las Fruticas” is how the fruit processing center is called, which was opened on Tuesday a local farm in the municipality of Caimito, some 45 kilometers west of Havana. The new plant produces 200 kilos of pure and pulp of fruit daily.



Some of the women working at the plant spoke their minds about their new job. Marisol Viltre was very moved because she never had a job before, so the new factory has given her the chance to be useful to society.



Leticia Fonseca did not hesitate to join the women collective at the plant because she says the pay is good as well as working conditions, and Katerine Jimenez (19), the younger lady in the plant has learned how to make mango and guava pulp and tomato paste.



UNDP Cooperation executive Francois Picard told local government and agriculture ministry workers that his organization has a feminist-oriented assistance policy since they think that the empowerment of women and young ladies is an effective way to build a more peaceful society and world, which can be inclusive and prosperous.