Cuba Denounces US Blockade at Human Rights Council





Havana, March 7 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent representative at the United Nations Geneva Office Juan Antonio Quintanilla denounced on Tuesday the stiffened US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Addressing the 52 session of the UN Human Rights Council, the diplomat described the over-60-year US policy against Cuba as a flagrant and systematic violation of the Cuban people’s rights.



On his twitter account, Quintanilla also condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, the promotion of four-generation wars, misinformation, the promotion and protection of mercenaries, among other unacceptable actions.



The developing world does not need more sanctions or interference missions; it needs technology transfers, the creation of capabilities, special and differentiated treatment, funding under favorable conditions and official assistance for development, said the Cuban diplomat during the debates.



The Human Rights Council was set up in 2006; it is made up of 47 states responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights around the world.