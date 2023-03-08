Cuba Shares Positive Relations with Singapore and Zimbabwe





Havana, March 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the positive state of bilateral relations of Cuba with Singapore and Zimbabwe.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez addressed his meetings with the ambassadors of the two countries and highlighted bilateral interest in keeping up joint cooperation relations.



During talks with Singapore’s ambassador Chua Kee Lock, the Cuban diplomat referred to the diplomatic bonds established between that nation and Cuba in 1997 which reveal prospects for development in new areas of common interest.



Meanwhile, Rodriguez confirmed mutual willingness by Cuba and Zimbabwe to enhance political relations during his meeting with that country’s ambassador Ignatius Graham, who is about to conclude his diplomatic mission in Havana. The two countries established bilateral diplomatic relations in 1980.