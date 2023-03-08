Cuban experts to present international project on saline soils





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The Alexander de Humboldt Institute for Fundamental Research in Tropical Agriculture ( INIFAT by its Spanish acronym) will present tomorrow an international project called Mitigation of the effects of secondary salinization in vulnerable agroecosystems in the Caribbean region: Cuba case study.



The first objective of his presentation is to evaluate scientific and technical cooperation actions between INIFAT and the International Italo-Latin American Organization (IILA by its Italian acronym), said Monica Piniella Gutierrez, Master of Science and communicator of that institution, in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency.



The meeting will be attended by its secretary general, Antonella Caballari, invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) Roberto Vellano, Italian ambassador to Cuba, representatives of the Italian Agency of Cooperation for Development, officials of the MINREX, the Cuban Ministries of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and Agriculture, and the Agricultural Business Group will also attend the meeting.