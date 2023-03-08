Association of Cuban computer scientists fosters continued growth of the sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The Association of Cuban Computer Scientists (UIC by its Spanish acronym) contributes to the continuous growth of knowledge and technological updating of professionals in Computer Science, Automation, Electronics, Communications and other related professions, said today Mayra Arevich Marin, Minister of Communications.



At the opening of the 2nd General Assembly of that organization, held at the Havana Convention Center, she stressed that the UIC also plays a decisive role in the digital info-literacy of citizens.



According to the Minister of Communications, an international collaboration project is also underway with the European Union to set up a network of citizen innovation laboratories in several provinces, and in some cases they are already operating.



Arevich Marin was satisfied with the results of the UIC, a strength for the Communications system in the Caribbean island.



Considered the youngest organization of the Cuban civil society, the UIC has a social character and national scope, with territorial structures in each of the provinces and the special municipality of Isle of Youth.



The main purpose of its more than 7,000 members is to contribute to the digital transformation in which Cuba is involved.



The meeting was presided over by Yamila Peña Ojeda, Attorney General of the Republic; Omar Perez Salomon, official of the Services Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Grisel Reyes Leon, Deputy Minister of Communications, and Ailyn Febles Estrada, national president of the UIC.