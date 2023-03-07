Cuba marks Day of the Cuban Press





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, sent today a warm greeting to Cuban journalists, who are carrying out several activities around the country to celebrate the Day of the Press.



This day, which will last until March 14, is a day of reflection, debates, meetings with audiences and recognition to the most outstanding members of the profession, the president said on Twitter.



Likewise, Diaz-Canel congratulated the professionals who deserved the most important national awards of the sector: the Jose Marti and the Juan Gualberto Gomez, recently granted by the Association of Cuban Journalists ( UPEC by its Spanish acronym).



The activities for the Press Day include today a Special Day in which a debate will be held with the Upec membership on the management models of media institutions.



On March 4, a colloquium dedicated to Juan Gualberto Gómez was held in his native province of Matanzas, and on Monday a photographic exhibition entitled "...pero se mueve" (but it moves), which reflects the work of journalists in Cuba during the last five years, was opened.



The day also marks the 170th anniversary of the birth of Jose Marti and remembers the death of former Venezuelan President and close friend of Cuba, Hugo Chavez, on March 5, 2013.



Cuba's Press Day celebrates the founding, by National Hero Jose Marti, of the newspaper Patria (1892), which constitutes an ethical reference for the country's journalists.



On July 15 of this year, which will mark six decades since the founding of Upec, this professional organization will hold its 11th Congress.







