Raul and Diaz-Canel presided over ceremony for anniversary of 3rd Front





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, presided over the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the 3rd Front Mario Muñoz Monroy, in the Sierra Maestra mountain range.



According to Prensa Latina, both leaders spoke with local authorities and the population to commemorate the rebel command led by Juan Almeida Bosque (1927-2009).



The 3rd Eastern Front, born from the revolutionary conception and the offensive spirit of Fidel Castro, wrote a page of heroism that highlighted it among the mainstays of the triumph of the Revolution, Diaz-Canel highlighted on Twitter regarding the date.



Other Cuban authorities such as Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda and Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, also highlighted on the social network the importance of the creation of the guerrilla front for the national liberation war.