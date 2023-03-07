Raul Castro held talks with Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, held a dialogue with Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, the Bolivarian leader reported today on Twitter.



Maduro described his exchange with Raul as a brotherly meeting, which was also attended by the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, while acknowledging the friendship and support of both Latin American leaders with his country.



The meeting was also attended by the Commander of the Cuban Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez and Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs.



Raul Castro arrived in Venezuela along with a high level Cuban delegation on March 4th to participate in the tribute to Chavez 10 years after his death.



On Sunday, at the first World Meeting for the Validity of the Bolivarian leader's Thought, Raul reaffirmed Cuba's permanent support to Venezuela and highlighted the qualities of the eternal Bolivarian Commander.