China and India ratify their support for Cuba's presidency of G77 + China





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) Representatives of China and India ratified today the support to Cuba as president of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China), during an exchange with Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, in the context of the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC), which is taking place in Qatar.



On Twitter, Malmierca Diaz described the meeting with the Chinese delegation as friendly, and noted that both parties discussed ideas to promote projects for the benefit of the G77 member countries.



With Rakjumar Singh, Indian minister of state for external affairs, the Cuban minister reviewed the progress of bilateral economic cooperation, especially in terms of credits for renewable energy projects.



The 5th Conference on LDCs being held in Doha from Sunday is attended by world leaders, representatives of civil society and parliamentarians, with the aim of announcing specific initiatives and concrete results that address the specific challenges of LDCs.



This event is a unique opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is most needed and to harness the full potential of the least developed countries by helping them to thrive.