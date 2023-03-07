Cuba honors appointment of Truong Thi Mai as permanent member of the VCP





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) The member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda, congratulated today Truong Thi Mai, on his appointment as Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party (VCP).



It is an honor to continue working together to further strengthen the brotherhood between our people and parties, Morales Ojeda said on Twitter.



Truong Thi Mai, 65, member of the Political Bureau, secretary of the VCP Central Committee and head of its Organization Commission, was appointed permanent member of the Secretariat of the governing body of the 13th term and head of its Organization Commission.



According to a Vietnam News Agency report, the decision was made at a meeting of the Political Bureau held Monday in Hanoi.