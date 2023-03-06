Cuba marks 60th Anniversary of Border Guard Troops





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) Major General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, Minister of the Interior and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, sent a letter of congratulations to the Directorate of Border Guard Troops (TGF by its Spanish acronym) on its 60th anniversary.



Six decades after the creation of the TGF, I congratulate you with the certainty that your heroism and victories constitute a drive and commitment to face new missions, no matter how difficult or complex they may be," said the head of that body in his letter.



For a long time you have been in the front line of combat in very complex moments in our borders due to terrorist threats and aggressions, international drug or human trafficking, the encouragement to illegal exits or in the responsibilities to guarantee the nautical security, the sovereignty and independence of the Homeland, says Alvarez Casas.



The Border Guard Troops Directorate was created on March 5, 1963 and since its formation, they have taken care and safeguarded the integrity of our coasts and our people.