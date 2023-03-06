Cuba has received over 2,000 illegal migrants by 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (ACN) A total of 2,698 irregular migrants have been returned to Cuba so far this year, in 43 operations from different countries in the area.



As reported today by the Ministry of Interior (MININT), on Sunday the U.S. Coast Guard returned 75 people to Cuba, who had participated in six illegal trips out of the country.



The previous operation was carried out through Jose Marti International Airport, last Friday, when Mexican authorities returned 22 people to Cuba, in the fifth return from that country in 2023.