Cuba announces 1st Symposium on Digital Transformation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) From May 30 to June 1, Cuba will host the 1st Symposium Enlaces 2023 on the digital transformation of university socio-cultural experience and heritage—themed "Cultures to connect"—within the context of the International Scientific Convention Saber UH 2023, as part of the celebrations for the 295th anniversary of the University of Havana.



Enlaces 2023's main objective is to resume the talks among researchers, academics and university students interested in building an innovative vision on the modalities, discourses, interventions and good practices of digital transformation, as well as to promote partnerships and strategies with a view to the Sustainable Development Goals related to public access to information.



The event will include three workshops on topics ranging from local development and digital citizenship and the challenges facing universities to achieve digital transformation and innovation to digital governance, hypermedia mediations and digital creation.