No injuries in Havana emergency landing





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) The Cuban Civil Aviation Corporation S.A. reported that no one was injured during the emergency landing of a Southwest Airline plane in Havana.



The company said that at 12:05 (local time), shortly after takeoff, the Southwest Boeing 737 (SWA 3923) bound for Fort Lauderdale detected failures in one of its engines and was forced to return to Havana’s Jose Marti Airport, where the passengers were safely evacuated.



The entity pointed out that the causes that originated the incident are under investigation.



Cell phone footage showed the intervention of the Cuban Fire Department and the presence of ambulances and other support units on site.