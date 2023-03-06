Díaz-Canel receives Igor Sechin, a great friend of Cuba’s





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez welcomed Igor Sechin, CEO of the Russian oil company Rosneft, whom he called “dear friend” and thanked for his visit.



Díaz-Canel sent President Vladimir Putin his warm greetings and stated his gratitude to "all the parties of the Russian Federation that have done and keep doing their best to help Cuba move forward.



On his end, Igor Sechin gave the Cuban leader President Putin’s best wishes and assured him that Putin personally supervises all issues and questions concerning cooperation between Russia and Cuba.



While in Cuba, Sechin met with Cuban ministers and authorities to continue the dialogue he held in

November 2022 with the Cuban President during his visit to the Russian Federation.



About that meeting, Díaz-Canel recalled one of Rosneft’s gestures of solidarity, which he described as touching, namely the provision of medical oxygen when COVID-19 was at its height in the Caribbean country and the Cuban factory expected to produce the precious life-saving chemical element had suffered serious breakages.