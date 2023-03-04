Cuba and Bolivia Ratify Mutual Solidarity Bonds





Havana, March 3 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President met the Chair of Bolivia’s Chamber of Senators Andronico Rodriguez and Senator Leonardo Loza on Friday at the Revolution Palace.



During the meeting, the Cuban head of state reiterated his support of Bolivia and his admiration for the Bolivian people who were able to revert the coup staged in their nation, according to the Cuban presidency’s Twitter account.



The two sides recalled that current deepening relations between Cuba and Bolivia were promoted and boosted by former Bolivian president Evo Morales and the historic leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro. They also referred to bilateral cooperation plans, which allowed Bolivia to access important health programs like the eye surgery initiative known as Operation Miracle, the training of Bolivian doctors and the literacy program.