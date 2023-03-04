Mexico Returns 22 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, March 3 (ACN) Mexican migration authorities returned 22 persons to Cuba on Friday through the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, the Cuban Interior Ministry reported.



The returned individuals had left Cuba legally in route to countries of this region but later they kicked off irregular trips towards the southern US border.



The group was made up of 11 men and 11 women which were returned in what was known as the fifth such operation from Mexico; in all 254 Cubans have been returned from Mexico this year.



In tune with migration accords between Cuba and countries of this region, some 2 thousand 623 illegal Cuban migrants have been returned to the island this.



