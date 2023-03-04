Cuban President Granted the Gold Medal of the International Olympic Committee





Havana, March 3 (ACN) The president of the International Olympic Committee Tomas Bach granted Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel his institution’s Gold Medal acknowledging his support of the world Olympic movement.



The Cuban presidency reported on Twitter about a meeting Friday between President Diaz-Canel and Tomas Bach, who is on a working visit to the island accompanied by other high-level world sports directives.



The Cuban head of state considered it a honor to have received the President of the International Olympic Committee and he reiterated Cuba’s commitment to the international Olympic movement; “Sports can build many bridges,” said Diaz-Canel.



Bach described as intense and perfect his visit to Cuba and thanked for the hospitality he has received. During his stay here, Bach exchanged with athletes and sports directives and he also attended a meeting of the Cuban Olympic Committee.