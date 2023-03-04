The 23rd Habano Festival concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) After almost a week of different activities that reaffirmed why Cuban cigars are the best in the world, the 23rd Habano Festival, which includes a trade fair and an international seminar with master lectures, came to its final day today.



More than 2,000 Premium cigar enthusiasts and personnel linked to their production, promotion and marketing from 110 countries have taken part in this traditional event, which has not only been held at Havana's Convention Center, but also in the Pinar del Rio plains and the Partagas and La Corona factories in the capital city.



Friday is the closing of the seminar and the trade fair, in addition to the awarding of prizes to the winner of the Habanos World Challenge contest and to the best stands by categories of the trade fair, and in the evening, during the closing ceremony, exclusive humidors will be auctioned, while the money raised will be donated to Cuban public health.



Three of the 27 brands marketed worldwide by the Habanos S.A. corporation: Montecristo, Bolivar and Partagas have been the focus of the event's activities.



As part of the festival, in the last few hours the Habana Club corporation unveiled a new image of its Maximo Extra Aged, a spirit that was launched in 2005 and is the finest expression of the work of the First Master Rum Maker, Jose Pablo Navarro Campa.



Experts stress that it is not just another luxury drink, but the result of more than 160 years of history of light rum, which was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1862, that is, it becomes the culmination of the history of this product in the Caribbean island and the oldest rum bases in the country were used to make it.