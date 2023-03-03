Cuban Association of United Nations Rejects Cuba's inclusion in list of terrorist states





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) issued today a statement rejecting and condemning the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of State Sponsors of Terrorism drawn up by the U.S. government.



In the document, the ACNU affirmed that the decision is unjust, unfounded, absurd and reflects the contempt of the U.S. administration for the growing demand of the international community, and even within the United States, for Cuba to be removed from this list.



It also appreciates the support of many governments, non-governmental organizations and other civil society actors, and their commitment to international law.



The inclusion of Cuba in this shameful list constitutes a deliberate act to generate greater international financial restrictions and further limit the ability of the island and its institutions to carry out operations, payments and transactions, with a direct impact on the economy, trade, and therefore on the development of the country, explains the statement.



At the same time, the organization denounced, on behalf of Cuban civil society, the conspiracy of U.S. authorities with notorious terrorist organizations and individuals and with criminals who receive safe haven and act freely from that country against the Cuban nation.