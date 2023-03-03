Cuban Orthopedist Rodrigo Alvarez Cambra Passed Away in Havana





Havana, March 2 (ACN) Outstanding Cuban orthopedist Doctor Rodrigo Alvarez Cambra passed away on Thursday at 88 in Havana.



Cambra’s departure translates into the loss of one of the best Cuban health professionals, reads a note of the Cuban Health Ministry.



The outstanding professor and specialist will be paid posthumous tribute at the Frank Pais Orthopedic Hospital where he worked during his life, the note announced.



Alvarez Cambra dedicated his life to study and develop Orthopedics and Traumatology, research and training of new generations of medical specialists for Cuba and the world..



He was granted the distinction “Heroe del Trabajo de la Republica de Cuba” (Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba) and several other medals, and acknowledgments.



Cambra was president of the Cuban Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology for decades; his work was closely linked to Cuban sports; he assisted hundreds of Cuban athletes who suffered from lesions as well including several Olympic champs. He also met important internationalist missions and others very sensitive for Health, the note explained.