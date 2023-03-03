Bahamian Authorities Return 128 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, March 2 (ACN) In tune with bilateral migration accords, a flight from The Bahamas brought back to Cuba 128 irregular migrants, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



This was the 8th return operation from The Bahamas this year, some 459 irregular Cuban migrants have been deported to the island in 2023.



The latest group was made up of 106 men, 20 women and 2 minors, according to the report. One of the returned individuals was submitted to investigation for presumed serious crimes which were under probe before his illegal departure.



Over 2.6 thousand irregular Cuban migrants have been returned to the island in 41 operations this year from several countries of this region which maintain migration accords with this island nation.