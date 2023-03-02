Raul and Diaz-Canel receive Russian Security Council official





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed Army General Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, who is paying a working visit to this city.



During their meeting Wednesday, the two sides exchanged views on the excellent state of relations between the two nations and their future development.



Aleksander Veneediktov and Oleg Khramov, undersecretaries of the Security Council, and Nail Mukhitov, advisor to the Secretary of the Security Council, also took part in the exchange, as well as the Cuban Political Bureau member and Minister of the Interior, Major General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas.