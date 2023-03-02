IOC President arrives in Cuba today





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) The German Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Chilean Neven Ilic, President of Panam Sports, along with other top sports executives, will arrive in Cuba today to begin a two-day visit.



They will meet with Roberto León Richards, former gymnast and current head of the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) and members of its executive board, as well as with four-time Greco-Roman wrestling champion Mijaín López, who leads the COC athletes' commission.



Bach, a former fencer and Olympic champion in Montreal 1976, will open a basketball court in Havana and a track in the city’s Pan American Stadium.



Among other topics, the delegation will learned about the progress of the Cuban athletic movement with a view to the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.