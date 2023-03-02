Díaz-Canel to university: “You must become the country's observatory”





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) At a meeting with directors, professors and students of the Technological University of Havana "José Antonio Echeverría" (CUJAE), Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez urged Cuban universities to keep up with the world’s state of the art in technical sciences.



“You must become the country’s observatory,” he said as he invited them to use their knowledge to help raise awareness among decision-makers.



CUJAE Rector Modesto Gómez Crespo described what the school has done recently in terms of training on and transferring knowledge to all possible levels, based on the faculty and the student body’s eagerness to strengthen its effects on the Cuban enterprises.