Cuba hosts Congress on persons with disabilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) is hosting the 1st International Congress "Persons with Disabilities as Subjects of Civil and Family Law", intended to provide a legal approach to a greater inclusion of this population group.



The program includes presentations, lectures and panels designed to promote the development of new and existing legal tools mechanisms and strengthen existing ones for the benefit of persons with disabilities.



Organized by the Union of Cuban Jurists, the Ministries of Labor and Social Security and of Justice, the Federation of Cuban Women, the American Association of Jurists and the Latin American Association of Labor Lawyers, among other entities, the meeting is centered on the 15thanniversary of the coming into force of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.