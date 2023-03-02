US Coast Guard Returns 41 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, March 1 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 41 irregular Cuban migrants to the island on February 28, the Cuban Interior Ministry announced on its website.



The group, which was taken to the western Cuban harbor of Orozco in the province of Artemisa was made up of 35 men, five women and a minor, most of them residents of the western provinces of Havana and Matanzas.



The returned persons had previously staged five illegal departures from Cuba and they were intercepted by the US Coast Guard at sea. This year, some 843 Cuban migrants have been returned to the island by the US Coast Guard in 24 operations.



Cuba has ratified its commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and has alerted about the danger which illegal departures imply for the life of those who stage them, and the irresponsible behavior of those who involve minors in such actions.