Cuban President tours Havana Technology University





Havana, March 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President visited the Jose Antonio Echeverria Technology University in Havana on Wednesday.



The head of state supervised indications passed to the higher education center to undertake research and projects related to housing, technology, robotics, automation, information, energy efficiency, renewable energy and others, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.



Diaz-Canel met and exchanged with students and professors about social work, the linkage between the university and the enterprises, and innovation for local development among other subjects such as ways to provide more incentives for teachers and researchers.



The Technology University, popularly known by its acronyms CUJAE is located in the Havana municipality of Marianao and it was opened in December 1964 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz. The center was named after student leader Jose Antonio Echeverria and aimed at training senior high graduates who wished to take engineering courses.