Authorities investigate accident in Old Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Local authorities are investigating an explosion this morning in Old Havana in which, according to neighbors, one person was killed and another was injured.



ACN could confirm on site that there was no considerable material damage as agents of the Ministry of the Interior preserved the site for the expert investigation, while sources from Unión Cuba Petróleo (CUPET) assured that the accident was not caused by a gas leak but the result of repair works on a refrigerator in a local workshop.



Havana authorities, first responders and the police arrived on the scene as soon as they learned of the incident