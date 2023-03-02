All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
March Wednesday

Authorities investigate accident in Old Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Local authorities are investigating an explosion this morning in Old Havana in which, according to neighbors, one person was killed and another was injured.

ACN could confirm on site that there was no considerable material damage as agents of the Ministry of the Interior preserved the site for the expert investigation, while sources from Unión Cuba Petróleo (CUPET) assured that the accident was not caused by a gas leak but the result of repair works on a refrigerator in a local workshop.

.

Havana authorities, first responders and the police arrived on the scene as soon as they learned of the incident

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News