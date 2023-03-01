Cuba publishes Law of the Comptroller General





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Law 158/2022 on the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Cuba and the System of Superior Control of Public Funds and Administrative Management was published today in the Official Gazette of the Republic number 21 Ordinary.



Gladys Bejerano Portela, Comptroller General of the Republic, stressed Tuesday at the institution's seat the need for everyone to study the regulation within 90 days until it is put into effect, and underscored the importance of publishing this legal provision.



She emphasized that, in the 90-day period until its entry into force, Law 107, which has been in force for 13 years and has allowed the institution to develop its work to date, is still in force.



The new legislation subscribes to the Cuban economic scenario and outlines the main features of control in the Caribbean island, which must be systematic, efficient and rigorous at each level to prevent and supervise the fulfillment of the objectives set.



This legal provision will contribute to a greater effectiveness in the implementation of the Guidelines of the Party's Economic and Social Policy to expand the possibilities of participation of managers and workers in the control processes.



Among the updates regarding Law 107 is the establishment of changes in the relations of subordination of the Comptroller General's Office to the President of the Republic and its periodicity in the rendering of accounts; regarding the direction, designation of the head of the Comptroller General and the Deputy Comptrollers General; and incorporates the decrease of the requirement of three and five years of experience to be appointed and two years for auditors.



Law 158/2022 of the Comptroller General of the Republic was approved last December 13, 2022 by the National Assembly of People's Power in the X Ordinary Session of its IX Legislature.