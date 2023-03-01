Cuban president mourns death of prominent journalist





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, today expressed his condolences on the death of prominent journalist Francisca (Paquita) Armas Fonseca.



OnTwitter, the head of state highlighted the prestige of who is also a Cuban writer, who died on Monday in Havana, at 73, victim of a stroke.



Armas Fonseca was born in 1950 in the province of Holguin, and graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Oriente, in 1977.



During her career she specialized in cultural journalism, mainly in cinema, radio and television, and was a member of the executive of the cinema, radio and television association of the National Association of Writers and Artists of Cuba since 1994, according to the Cubaperiodistas website.



Paquita, as she is known in the profession, was editor-in-chief of Somos Jovenes magazine and El Caiman Barbudo, which she directed from 1984 to 1988, where her writings on Marxism were published, as well as in journals in other countries such as Spain, Mexico and Ecuador.



The Distinction for National Culture and the Caracol and 26 de Julio awards, granted by the Association of Cuban Journalists, stand out among the recognitions she received.