Cuba and Canada stress the importance of strengthening trade ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuban deputy prime minister, and David Morrison, Canada's first deputy foreign minister, stressed in Havana the importance of continuing to develop trade and cooperation ties between the two countries.



According to Cubadebate, the exchange took place on Monday at the Palace of the Revolution, as part of Morrison's visit to Havana to chair the Canadian delegation that will participate at the 5th Session of Foreign Affairs Political Consultations.

The meeting addressed issues related to the progress of bilateral economic, trade and financial relations.



The Canadian delegation, which also included officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of that country to Cuba, expressed interest in learning about the new forms of business management and expressed its willingness to expand economic ties with them.



For its part, Cuba expressed its gratitude for Canada's traditional support for the resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Today, the 5th Session of Foreign Affairs Political Consultations between Cuba and Canada will take place, during which a comprehensive review of the state of bilateral relations will be carried out and points of common interest will be identified.